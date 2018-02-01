  • Home

Thursday's girls high school basketball

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Southern Tier Athletics Conference (STAC) girl's high school basketball kicked off the month of February with multiple games around the league, we have the Thursday results.

Union-Endicott - 70  def.  Johnson City - 36  Final

Elmira - 68  def.  Maine-Endwell - 63  Final

Seton Catholic - 65  def.  Norwich - 41  Final

Horseheads - 49  def.  Ithaca - 39  Final

Note worthy statistics:

Seton Catholic Central Saints' sophomore, Julia Hauer, grabbed 19 points in the bout against the Purple Tornados.

Mariah Gonzalez earned a double-double, Thursday, with 19 points and 20 rebounds for the Elmira Express.