Thursday's girls high school basketball

Southern Tier Athletics Conference (STAC) girl's high school basketball kicked off the month of February with multiple games around the league, we have the Thursday results.

Union-Endicott - 70 def. Johnson City - 36 Final

Elmira - 68 def. Maine-Endwell - 63 Final

Seton Catholic - 65 def. Norwich - 41 Final

Horseheads - 49 def. Ithaca - 39 Final

Note worthy statistics:

Seton Catholic Central Saints' sophomore, Julia Hauer, grabbed 19 points in the bout against the Purple Tornados.

Mariah Gonzalez earned a double-double, Thursday, with 19 points and 20 rebounds for the Elmira Express.