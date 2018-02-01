Two Arrested in Heroin and Meth Bust in the Town of Maine

TOWN OF MAINE, N.Y. -
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested two Town of Main residents on Wednesday after a narcotics investigation.
A search warrant at 10 Ellis Payne Rd., led officials to seize 10 grams of Crystal Meth, 11 bags of packaged Heroin, drug packaging materials, 3 Suboxone film strips, and $727 in suspected drug sale profits.
Deputies arrested 29-year-old Kacey Rozelle, and 30-year-old Paul Reed, they are facing multiple charges including:
- Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
- One County of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree
Both Rozelle, and Reed were arraigned and are being held at the Broome County Jail, without bail.