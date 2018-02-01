Two Arrested in Heroin and Meth Bust in the Town of Maine

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested two Town of Main residents on Wednesday after a narcotics investigation.

A search warrant at 10 Ellis Payne Rd., led officials to seize 10 grams of Crystal Meth, 11 bags of packaged Heroin, drug packaging materials, 3 Suboxone film strips, and $727 in suspected drug sale profits.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Kacey Rozelle, and 30-year-old Paul Reed, they are facing multiple charges including:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

One County of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Both Rozelle, and Reed were arraigned and are being held at the Broome County Jail, without bail.