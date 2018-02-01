Lesko Financial: Investing Strategies

Bryanna: A couple recently had a competition to test investing strategies. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial explains who came out ahead.

Greg: The married couple was trying to figure out what approach works best investing in the stock market. They were on a tight budget but wanted to start building wealth. Instead of actual money, they each started with a “virtual” pot of $100,000. The wife had never invested but had heard “buy low and sell high.” she tried to do that, checking her portfolio 20 times a day to act on the latest price changes. She bought and sold stocks often--trying to make a profit.

Bryanna: How did her husband invest?

Greg: He was also an investing novice, but he bought stocks in diverse companies that he liked. Then he forgot all about their competition and didn’t even check them for the rest of the month. Who won? Well, he did. His wife explained she got so caught up trying to guess when to buy and sell that she held on to some stocks too long and sold others too quickly. She lost the entire virtual $100,000 many times over, while her husband grew his holdings by 10%.

Bryanna: What's the takeaway from this challenge?

Greg: It provides a fairly obvious way--that trying to time the market is a losing game and that “set it and forget it” is a much better strategy.

you can try their challenge yourself, using virtual money to make investment decisions for a limited time.

measure the results, then, when you’re ready to go on to the ‘real thing,” you’ll have a proven investing approach that should serve you well.