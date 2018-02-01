Joint Senate Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction Holding Public Forum Tuesday

The 2018 Joint Senate Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, February 6, at Binghamton University from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The public forum, held in the Center of Excellence Building at the Innovative Technologies Complex, will look at the issues faced by the state as a result of increased heroin and opioid use.

The forum will allow local stakeholders, law enforcement, educators and family members to speak about the issue and come up with ideas for legislative action.

“It’s to speak to the people who are on the front lines, and those are the folks who are fighting this epidemic on a daily basis who have their boots on the ground. They understand where the shortcomings are, they understand where the gaps are, and quite frankly as a co-chair of the task force, we have been allowing people who are fighting this epidemic on the front line to drive our legislative priorities.” - Senator Fred Akshar

Law enforcement officials from Broome County, Chenango County, and Binghamton Police will be in attendance, as well as advocates from Truth Pharm, CHOW, and family members of opioid abusers.

From the business community, representatives from the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Commerce Chenango will be speaking.

From local prevention, recovery, and treatment facilities, Lourdes, the Broome County Health Department, Rural Health Network, and Fairview Recovery Services are just some of the representatives planned to speak.

“It’s about us putting together a great group of panelists, people who are dealing with this particular issue on a daily basis, and those are the folks who are really going to identify where the gaps are.” - Senator Fred Akshar

Speaking spots have been filled, but the public may submit written testimony to the Task Force by emailing Akshar@NYSenate.Gov.

Two additional meetings are planned in the month of February:

Pleasantville:

Thursday, February 15th, 6:30pm

Pace University Pleasantville Campus, The Stephen J. Friedman Room, Willcox Hall, 861 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY 10579

Hudson:

Wednesday, February 28th, 5:30 pm

Colombia-Greene Community College, Arts Center Theater, 4400 NY-23, Hudson, NY 12534