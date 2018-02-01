Super Bowl Sunday, A Busy Day For Take-Out

Super Bowl Sunday is just three days away and local restaurants are preparing for the big rush. According to a survey by Offers.com, wings are the #1 food for New Yorkers on game-day. In the Southern Tier, the Old Union Hotel's order board is already filling up.

"We did around 8,000 wings take-out last year, so we're expecting between 9,000 and 10,000 this year," says The Old Union Hotel owner Andy Kipp.

Kipp says the restaurant can crank out about 500 wings every 15 minutes, so they can take on plenty more orders, but the pick-up times right before kick-off are the first to fill up.

"A lot of people wanna pick them up 6 or 6:30, but those times are filling up. The sooner you call, the better chances you've got," says Kipp.

Over at Guiseppe's in Chenango Bridge, staff is stocking up on ingredients to meet the demand. The phone at Guiseppe's has also been ringing with early orders

"We'll have a full staff. It's kind of an all hands on deck thing," says Guiseppe's owner Jessie Dutcher.

On the menu there's a not-so-subtle clue as to who Guiseppe's is rooting for.



"We're really pushing the Philly Cheese Steak pizza because the Eagles are in it and we're really hoping for an Eagles win," says Dutcher.

Opinions on that may vary, but it seems party menus will be pretty similar.