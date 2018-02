Vestal Police Arrest Purse Snatcher

Vestal Police on Thursday arrested and charged Robert C. Mikulski Sr., 28 of Endicott with Robbery in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

Mikulski’s arrest comes after an investigation by detectives into a complaint where a female resident was approached by a masked individual, while in her garage, who then forcefully took her purse.

Mikulski was arraigned in Town of Vestal court by Honorable Michael Sherwood.

The Vestal Police were assisted in this investigation by the Endicott Police Department and the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.