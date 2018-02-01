UPDATE: Missing Owego Man Found Safely on Hullsville Road

Tioga County Sheriff's say they've located the missing 21-year-old Owego man near Hullsville Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

#BREAKING: Tioga Sheriff's Office confirms that 21-year-old Billy James Zavatto has been found on Hullsville Road. Live details on @wicztv at six. pic.twitter.com/qCqUumKWRB — Jonathan Gordon WICZ (@JGordonWICZ) February 1, 2018

Billy James Zavatto-Bado - who suffers from epilepsy, seizures, anxiety and has a mental disability was missing from his home at 2294 Ford Road for 24-hours.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police Forest Rangers, Tioga County Search, and Rescue Team, and Campville Fire began searching the area of Ford Road and Hullsville Road just before noon on Thursday. Two New York State Police helicopters assisted in the search.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.