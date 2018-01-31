Residents Give Input on Future Union Bridge Project

A dozen Union residents gathered at the Town's boardroom to give their input and learn more about the future reconstruction project of the Patterson Creek Bridge.

"It's a great grant, it's a great thing for safety, and for the future of our infrastructure," said Rose Sotak, Town of Union Supervisor.

The Town was able to secure $1.75 million from Governor Andrew Cuomo's "Bridge NY" funding initiative. Construction workers plan to completely take down and then rehabilitate the part of Country Club Road that runs over the creek.

"We're trying to get prepared for our businesses, for our residents and we're doing a really good thing by getting the grant," said Sotak.

There are many businesses in the area including Dunkin Donuts, Train Hard Fitness, and Visions FCU, as well as emergency services like the Endwell Fire Department. Sotak and the rest of the board hope the meeting will allow them to hear out concerns from those who might be impacted by the project.

If everything goes as planned, a bid will be awarded out this November, construction will begin in early 2019, and the bridge will be shut down for only three weeks.