UEHS Mock State Senate Gives Students Political Insight

Union-Endicott High School students participated in a Mock Legislative Session on Wednesday to experience part of what it's like to be a State Senator.

"We've brought some bills to the table that we think could make New York State better and ultimately we hope that some of those bills can get passed nationwide," said Kevin McManus Jr./UEHS Sophomore.

The Union-Endicott Mock State Senate is hosting its Legislative Session this afternoon. Hear about the experience on @wicztv at ten. pic.twitter.com/Y2D5aKXxlC — Jonathan Gordon WICZ (@JGordonWICZ) January 31, 2018

The activity mirrored a legislative session of the New York State Senate and all of the bills brought forward were thought of and written by the students.

"We're going to debate on the bills depending on what we think about them so really it's just about voicing our opinions tonight as if we were actually State Senators," said McManus Jr.

The experience gave the students a special insight into how politics work and how laws are passed. Though for McManus Jr., politics are already in his blood. His great-grandfather was the Town of Union Supervisor, his grandfather was the Broome County Executive, and his father is currently the Deputy Broome County Executive.

"It really gives me more of an insight into what's going on these days, how people should be reacting to what people think of it and politics are a hard game, you got to have sharp elbows," said McManus Jr.

State and local lawmakers attended the event to encourage the kids to find their passion in politics.