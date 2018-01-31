ACHIEVE Looking to Fill Dozens of Positions Across Three Counties

Directors at ACHIEVE say they are currently looking to fill around 40 open positions across their multiple locations in Broome, Tioga, and Chenango counties. The organization began the hiring process with a job fair on Wednesday at their Johnson City site on Riverside Drive.

"We are looking for great individuals to join our agency for many different positions that we have available and who want to come work with individuals who have different levels of needs, have some great patience, and are looking to join a great organization," said Melisa Ellis, ACHIEVE Program Manager.

ACHIEVE helps more than 2,200 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn, grow, and work across the Southern Tier.

"If you're looking for a job and you're looking to work with some great people, then this is the place for you," said Ellis.

There are 26 different positions available but some require multiple hires. ACHIEVE says they're looking for people with all different types of experiences and skills.

Some of the open jobs include Registered Nurse, Residence Manager, Bus Driver, and Recreation Team Leader. You can also apply for a job online here.