Flu Epidemic Spreads To Broome County

Over 1,000 Broome County residents have had confirmed cases of influenza since the start of the flu season.

Umar Hardi, Internist at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, says more flu patients have walked through their doors this year than ever before.

“We’ve seen a lot of influx of patients with the flu. This year more than previous years.”

Many of those patients are elderly, making symptoms even worse.

This year’s strain of the flu is stronger than previous years, and during the flu, a person's body is under a lot of stress.

Doctors say those who already have health issues, like heart conditions, could be more at risk for heart attacks.

“Patients come in, test positive for the flu, and then they also have a heart attack.”

The most common virus this season, according to the CDC, is H3N2, a variant of the H1N1 virus from 2009. Otherwise known as the swine flu.

“The flu is having a strain on the heart as well, but not just the heart. Other organs can be involved, but we did see a lot of involvement with the heart.”

Doctors say teens, young adults, and middle-aged adults can fight off the flu without medication.

For children under two, older adults above the age of 65, people who are sick enough from influenza that they need to be admitted to the hospital, pregnant women, or people with chronic illnesses, an antiviral medication called Tamiflu can help as soon as symptoms strike.

Dr. Christopher Ryan, Medical Director at the Broome County Health Department, says the county hasn’t seen a shortage, but you might need to do a little searching.

“They may have to use a different pharmacy than they're used to using, because one pharmacy might have it, and one might not.”

A tip to keep in mind is that Tamiflu only works in the first 48 hours of symptoms.

“Achiness all over, headache, fever, sore throat and a cough would be the primary ones.”

Once you feel those symptoms, don’t wait to call a doctor. You could be highly contagious.

“They travel a few feet and other people can either inhale them into their nose or get them on their hands and eventually it makes it to their mouth or their nose.”

Aside from staying away from flu sufferers, doctors recommend frequently washing your hands and getting a flu shot.

“They should get it as soon as possible. It’s still going to provide protection throughout the rest of the flu season.”

If you’re feeling symptoms, Lourdes Hospital is now offering “virtual care visits” where patients can speak to doctors over the web. Visit www.getlourdescare.com.