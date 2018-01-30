  • Home

Tuesday high school basketball highlights

Posted: Updated:
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

All across the Southern Tier Athletic Conference, Tuesday, varsity high school basketball wrapped up a hard-day of hardwood highlights. 

Tuesday's reported results for boys basketball:

Owego-Apalachin - 75  def.  Union-Endicott - 57  Final

Seton Catholic Central - 60  def.  Oneonta - 34  Final

Elmira - 66  def.  Newark Valley - 52  Final

Ithaca - 79  def.  Corning Painted Post - 47  Final 

Girls basketball results:

Waverly - 62  def.  Johnson City - 42  Final

Note worthy statistics:

Owego's (13-2) Kobe Bogart had himself a game, scoring 27 points in the victory over the U-E Tigers. Owego is 10-0 in the STAC Metro Division.

Seton boys basketball (13-2) improves to 9-0 in STAC East divisional play, and stay undefeated in the month of January, 6-0. 

Oneonta's (6-5) sophomore, Graham Wooden, led his team in scoring. He pulled down 14 points on the night, but was unable to claim victory over a dominant Seton Catholic team.