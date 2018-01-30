Tuesday high school basketball highlights

All across the Southern Tier Athletic Conference, Tuesday, varsity high school basketball wrapped up a hard-day of hardwood highlights.

Tuesday's reported results for boys basketball :

Owego-Apalachin - 75 def. Union-Endicott - 57 Final

Seton Catholic Central - 60 def. Oneonta - 34 Final

Elmira - 66 def. Newark Valley - 52 Final

Ithaca - 79 def. Corning Painted Post - 47 Final

Girls basketball results :

Waverly - 62 def. Johnson City - 42 Final

Note worthy statistics:

Owego's (13-2) Kobe Bogart had himself a game, scoring 27 points in the victory over the U-E Tigers. Owego is 10-0 in the STAC Metro Division.

Seton boys basketball (13-2) improves to 9-0 in STAC East divisional play, and stay undefeated in the month of January, 6-0.

Oneonta's (6-5) sophomore, Graham Wooden, led his team in scoring. He pulled down 14 points on the night, but was unable to claim victory over a dominant Seton Catholic team.