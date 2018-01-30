Whitney Point Man Arrested for using multiple ID's to Buy Materials to Make Meth

The New York State Police arrested a man from Whitney Point on Friday, for trying to use multiple ID's to purchase items to make methamphetamine.

Thomas P. Cole Jr., 24, is facing several charges after police were investigating the purchase of Pseudoephedrine between September 22, 2017 and November 12, 2017. Officials said during that time frame, Cole unlawfully used two separate NYS drivers license's to illegally purchase pseudoephedrine at pharmacies in Broome County.

Cole is being charged with 14 counts of Identity Theft, 14 counts of Falsifying Business Records, 10 counts of Forgery, four counts of Scheme to defraud, and 14 counts of Criminal Impersonation.

Cole was sent to the Broome County Jail.