Mercy House Cares For 194 Residents Since Opening, In Need Of Community Donations

A representative from Mercy House spoke to the Binghamton Rotary Club on Tuesday about the current state of the shelter.



The non-denominational community care shelter provides 24/7 care for the terminally ill, and has only been open just under a year.

In that time they have already cared for 194 people.

The executive director Linda Cerra spoke to members about how the shelter is doing all they can to help the ill... in their final stages of life.

“We provide that alternative to nursing home and the hospitals and the families are very grateful, and not only do we take care of the resident, but also the families as well. So, our kitchen volunteers are very busy every day making sure that families, friends of the resident and the resident of course, have something hot and comfort food to eat during their time there," said The Executive Director of Mercy House, Linda Cerra.

Thanks to the Decker Foundation, the shelter will be getting a new boiler system this year. Mercy House cares for Tioga, Chenango Delaware, and Broome County residents.