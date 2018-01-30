Binghamton Woman, Former Patriots Cheerleader Heading To Super Bowl

One Binghamton resident is getting the chance of a lifetime after landing seats to Sunday’s big game.

Bonnie Gardner Drumm, a former Patriots cheerleader, first heard the radio advertisement that the Patriots were looking for 32 new cheerleaders 38 years ago.

At that time, the New England native and die-hard Patriots fan was living in Schenectady.

Drumm and her friend, Tia Hetu, decided to try out.

“We made the first round, made the second round. Went to the third round and said, oh there’s no way. They narrowed it down to 100 girls.”

One hundred girls, including Drumm, who’s still in awe that she and Hetu made the final cut to become Patriots’ Spirits.

“It was just very, very rewarding, very physical, very thrilling, and I met a lot of great people as you will see from my very thick scrapbooks.”

Piles of scrapbooks in her basement document five years of memories that Drumm still looks back on as the best days of her life.

On Christmas Day, Drumm learned she’d be adding a new page to her Patriots story.

Her friend, Hetu, won two all expenses paid Super Bowl tickets in a raffle back in August.

“She immediately asked me, but I said ‘Oh Tia, I would love to go, but you gotta ask your dad. He’s a huge Patriots fan. You gotta ask your sister, she was a cheerleader with us and she’s one of my best friends.”

Fortunately for Bonnie Drumm, those relatives couldn’t make it.

“She called and said ‘You’re going to the Super Bowl!’”

38 years later, the Patriot Spirit gets to cheer for her team one last time in their biggest game yet.

“I’m so excited. This is a dream come true. This was on my bucket list.”