Putting A Number On Homelessness, Volunteers Conduct Count In Southern Tier

With months of cold weather ahead, many residents of the Southern Tier don't have the luxury of a roof over their heads or a permanent address. This week, the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition is canvassing six counties get a snapshot of the homeless population.

These numbers from the Point-In-Time count are referenced by Housing and Urban Development to determine how much federal funding and resources areas receive.

Last year, the Homeless Coalition identified 308 homeless in the region, either residing in emergency shelters or on the street. That number was up more than 11 percent from 2016. The 2018 count is just getting underway, but so far, it looks like the Southern Tier is going to see yet another increase.

"We did see an increase in the number of folks we encountered last night on our street canvass," says Rebecca Rathmell, Coordinator of the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition.

The coalition not only canvasses the streets, but also collects reports from shelters and social services. Rathmell says those reports also show an increase over last year. One concerning trend for Rathmell is the growing amount of families without a home to call their own. She attribute the regional problem to mental health, lack of employment, and not enough affordable housing.