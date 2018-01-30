Glaucoma Awareness: Early Detection Could Prevent Blindness

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world and affects approximately 3 million Americans according to the Glaucoma Research Foundation. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and health officials are stressing the importance of getting regular eye exams as a precaution. There is no cure, but early detection and regular treatment can help prevent blindness.

"We don't have a medication that can just reverse it and makes it go away once you lose function of the optic nerve, we can't get that to regenerate or come back to life," says Ophthalmologist Doctor Daniel Sambursky.

The chronic disease often has no symptoms before vision loss occurs. Anyone at any age could be at risk, but Sambursky says people over the age of 60 are particularly susceptible as well as anyone who has undergone a recent trauma or has a family history of loss of eyesight.