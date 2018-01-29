  • Home

Brozzetti's Pizza in Johnson City Reopens After Fire

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Brozzetti's Pizza is back in business, the pizza shop reopened Monday morning around 10:00 a.m., after being temporarily closed due to a fire that broke out on January 16.

The staff at Brozzetti's said the first-floor kitchen area damages caused by the fire, have all been fixed.

Brozzetti's Pizza is located at 72 Baldwin St., in the Village of Johnson City. 