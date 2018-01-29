First Day of Spring Semester for SUNY Broome Students

Monday marked day one of the spring 2018 semester for students at SUNY Broome.

“Passing all my classes, straight A’s. Start off the year good.” - Christopher Tejada, First-semester student

Straight A's are what every student wishes for at the start of a new semester.

“To do really well of course, and try and land an internship at somewhere like BAE or Lockheed.”

Mike DiGiacomo, an Electrical Engineering major in his in third semester at Broome, is looking to transfer in the next two semesters but says he wouldn't have wanted to start his college education anywhere else.

“I’ve known it my whole life. I’m from the area and it’s just really convenient. Such a good price and the professors are just as good as anywhere else.”

While the community college says enrollment numbers are down slightly, the campus is staying steady with just over 5,000 students.

Many, just looking forward to completing the semester because of what follows.

"The summer... The end. The warm weather.” - Charlie Desforges, Sports Management major

The newest addition to the campus is the Calice Advanced Manufacturing Center, a $12.5 million geothermal energy powered building.

Dr. Kevin Drumm, SUNY Broome President, says the building will save the campus a large amount of money.

“There will probably be enough energy generated by the geothermal wells to also at least partially heat and cool another building, if not fully heat and cool another building.”

Aside from engineering labs and general classrooms, the state-of-the-art facility will have a fermentation lab, a culture lab for food production, and a "clean room" funded by the SUNY 2020 grant.

Construction has been in full swing since September and is set to open in August, just in time for the start of the fall semester.

“We’re very excited about the impact that this facility is going to have on campus far beyond the building itself.”