Police Arrest Oneonta Man on Felony Rape Charges

New York State Police at Oneonta arrested a 19-year-old man for having sexual contact with a child less than 15-years-old.

James P. Hamilton of Oneonta is facing felony Rape, Criminal Sexual Act, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges. Police said they were informed about the incident, and an investigation led officials to find Hamilton was having sexual contact with a child less than 15- years-old.

Hamilton was arraigned in the Town of Otego Court and sent to the Otsego County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 1.