Broome County Sheriff's Office Reminds Public to be Aware of Springtime Scams

Broome County Sheriff David E. Harder would like to remind the public to be aware of springtime scams involving offers from companies to pave driveways at a lower cost.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office handled a call over the past several days involving a complaint of a company of ill-repute using deceptive tactics to get homeowners to agree to have their driveway paved. These tactics involve a representative of a company appearing at the front door of a victim's home with a load of asphalt offering to sell the asphalt or do work at a lower price. After a deal is negotiated, the company either uses below average material or bumps up the price after completing the work.

To avoid being scammed, Sheriff Harder would like to remind people to be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and pushy paving company representatives.

If approached by one of these companies, contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office at (607) 778-1911.