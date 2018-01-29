NYSDOT Holds Meeting on Reconstruction of Route 363

The New York State Department of Transportation held a public information meeting Monday night at the State Office Building in Binghamton to discuss the proposed transformation of State Route 363. The goal is to convert the state route into a multi-modal at-grade gateway corridor.

Officials say Route 363 was built during the early 1960s and works as an expressway for vehicles to enter and exit the city of Binghamton, providing limited access points to the downtown area and Susquehanna River and minimal facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project is currently in the Scoping Phase, which includes evaluating conceptual redevelopment opportunities.

For more information regarding the project, contact Drew Newby, Project Manager, by email at 363Gateway@dot.ny.gov, by phone at (607) 721-8631, or by mail at 44 Hawley St., Regional Design Office, 12th Floor, Binghamton, NY 13901.