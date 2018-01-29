Tax Return Season: Experts Recommend Filing Early To Avoid Identity Theft

While the 2017 tax return deadline isn't until April, those looking to get a jump on things can start filing on January 29th. Experts say getting an early start has its benefits.

"If you file your return in early February, then nobody else can file under that social security number," says Gerri Harrison of Planning With Purpose in Johnson City.

Harrison says the growing concern for identity theft is the main reason she would recommend filing early, and doing so electronically also cuts down on the chances of dealing with fraud.

"E-filing is definitely... it gets it in there faster and you can make sure no one else is filing for you," says Harrison.

That being said, Harrison cautions taxpayers not to rush. Waiting to have all the documents needed for the return is crucial. If you have a non-retirement investment account like a mutual fund or stock, getting those documents might take a little longer.

"While you'll get your original 1099 form at the end of February, we're seeing a lot of adjustments and amendments coming out to that," says Harrison.

Professionals say there aren't any major changes to the process for the 2017 filing year, but recommend getting together a mini 2018 return to see how the federal changes will affect you next year.