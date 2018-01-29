SV Sabers and CV Warriors dunk it out at the Arena

Boys high school basketball saw two teams enjoy a taste of the Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, Sunday, as Susquehanna Valley and Chenango Valley played in front of families, friends and fans.

It was a tightly contested matchup between the Sabers and Warriors, but in the end CV proved to be better equipped to handle the full game.

Scoring came down to the final minutes between these two STAC East Division foes, as the Warriors managed to dominate the paint and beat the Sabers 53-48.

Chenango Valley improves to 5-5 on the 2017-18 season, as Susquehanna Valley drops to 4-3 on the year.