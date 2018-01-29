Broome's Tron Smith scores game high, Hornets collapse in second half

SUNY Broome men's basketball (4-14) held onto a 31-29 lead after the half, against Hudson Valley Community College (7-12), but couldn't close out the Vikings 70-65 victory at the Baldwin Gym.

HVCC has now won three straight games after defeating Broome, Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings trailed late in the game with less than two minutes remaining, thanks to Tron Smith leading Broome with a game-high 24 points. Standing behind HVCC's Raheem Duncan's team-high 17 points, the Vikings outscored Broome 41-34 in the second half.

The Hornet men will be traveling to Finger Lakes Community College for a conference matchup, Wednesday, game-time at 7:30 p.m.