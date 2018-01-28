Binghamton University Partners With JCPenney For Suit-Up Event

Approximately 200 students registered for Binghamton University’s ‘Suit-Up’ event held at JCPenney in the Oakdale Mall. Students received a 40% discount on all professional clothing.

The Fleishman Center, Binghamton University’s career development center, held the event in conjunction with the department store to give students an opportunity to shop and build their professional wardrobe.

Faculty and staff from the university, along with members of the JCPenney team, advised students on how to dress, what sizes to buy, and even helped to provide measurements.

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., students were bussed from the University to the mall every fifteen minutes. This is the first year the ‘Suit-Up’ event was held, in the hopes that students will be more inclined to attend job fairs and other networking events.