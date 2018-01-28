Brackney Inn Hoping To Reopen In March After Devastating Fire

After October’s devastating fire, the Brackney Inn has plans to reopen its doors.

Owner Gregory Macblane said he hopes to get the Inn up and running by March.

A fire on October 20th of last year destroyed the historic building that was built in 1849.

Reconstruction of the Inn began in November. Macblane said the process has been slowed because of winter weather.

“We started doing demolition in November, and just got the trusses on Thursday. The weather has been a factor.”

Macblane added that there will be a few new additions, like central air conditioning and higher ceilings.

An exact opening date has not yet been set.