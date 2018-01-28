Prospect Mountain Construction To Impact Work-Week Commute

Construction work on the Prospect Mountain Construction Project might impact your work-week commute.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced through Monday, January 29th through Friday, February 2nd, multiple lane closures will take effect across the City of Binghamton.

While crews work to remove the I-81 North/State Route 17 West bridge, lanes will be closed on SR-7 North between Robinson Street and Bevier Street, SR-7 South between Bevier Street and Frederick Street, and on Broad Avenue at the I-81/Route 17 overpass.

From Tuesday, January 30th through Friday, February 2nd, SR-17 East will be reduced to one lane between Exit 71 and Exit 72 for overhead sign work.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.