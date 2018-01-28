Governor Cuomo Signs Executive Order To Combat Flu Epidemic

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order to combat the flu epidemic in New York.

The order suspends state law that prevented pharmacists from vaccinating children ages 2 to 18.

Cuomo also called on the Department of Health to expand the state’s influenza public service advertising, urging people statewide to get their flu shot.

"With flu cases reaching epidemic proportions in New York, we must do everything in our power to fight this virus and keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Cuomo said. "Once again, I urge all New Yorkers to help us combat this quick-spreading strain of flu and make sure they and their loved ones are vaccinated."

Over the last week, 7,779 flu cases were reported to the state, hospitalizing 1,759 New Yorkers.