Nationally ranked Binghamton Bulldogs dominate on home court

Nationally ranked #6 Binghamton Bulldogs (13-2) dominated on home court, Saturday, outscoring the NEPA Stars & Stripes (10-6) by 27 points.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs, Kyrie Sutton and Jimmy Gray accumulated 57 points as Binghamton defeated NEPA 159-132.

Sutton held a triple-double, grabbing 32 points and 16 rebounds, while Gray scored 25 points and 8 assists.

This is the Bulldogs 11th win in a row, and the 13th on the season. The Bulldogs sit atop their division.

Binghamton will be facing those same Stars & Stripes, Saturday, February 3rd. Tip-off will begin at 7:05 pm.