Devils come close to victory, falling in OT

The Binghamton Devils erased a two-goal deficit and scored with just over a minute to go in regulation to force overtime but fell to the host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-3, at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday night.

Jean-Sebastian Dea put the Penguins on the board 10:29 into the game as he moved down the left wing side, cut to the front of the net, and beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. The goal was Dea’s 10th of the year from Ryan Haggerty on the long pass and Zach Aston-Reese for the 1-0 lead. The Penguins took that one-goal lead into the first intermission and outshot the Devils, 10-5.

Kevin Czuczman tapped in a great pass to give the Penguins a two-goal lead 11:52 into the second period. Czuczman slid in a Gage Quinney pass for the 2-0 lead on his second goal of the year. Assists were credited to Quinney and Daniel Sprong.

The Devils scored two power-play goals in the final five minutes of the second period to tie the game. Nick Lappin sent in a Bracken Kearns pass from the side of the night on the man advantage at 14:09 of the middle period. Tim Kennedy was given the second assist and the Devils pulled within a goal on Lappin’s team-leading 16th of the year.

Lappin added another power-play goal with just 1:27 left in the second as he blasted a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Tristan Jarry. Kearns and Kennedy again set up Lappin’s 17th tally of the year and the Devils evened the score at two goals apiece heading into the third period while being outshot, 20-18.

Garrett Wilson ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Blackwood with just 1:38 left in regulation to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead. The goal was Wilson’s eighth of the year with assists from Tom Kostopoulos and Gage Quinney for the one-goal lead.

Just when it looked like the Penguins would get the regulation win, Kearns deflected the shot from the left point by Jacob MacDonald off the post, off the back of Jarry, and in the net to tie the game and force overtime. Kearns’ goal was his third point of the night assisted by MacDonald and Colton White with 1:03 to go.

After a back-and-forth start to overtime, Aston-Reese ended the game with his ninth of the year at 3:28 for the 4-3 victory. Blackwood stopped 26 in the loss and Jarry stopped 26 in the win.

The Binghamton Devils return home next Friday night against the rival Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils