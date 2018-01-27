Bearcats drop home game to New Hampshire, 57-52

Visiting New Hampshire (9-13, 5-3 America East) ended the game with a 16-4 run and hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 22 seconds left to trim Binghamton men's basketball (10-13, 1-7 AE) 57-52 Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.



The Bearcats led for more than twice the minutes as the Wildcats and had a 48-41 margin with 5:20 remaining before UNH rallied. Despite holding UNH to just eight field goals in the second half (31%), Binghamton couldn't take advantage, with seven missed free throws and just one three-pointer the primary culprits in the decisive second half.



"It's hard ... the kids are fighting really hard," head coach Tommy Dempsey said. "We played with great intensity and emotion and had our chances. We just didn't make plays at the end and they hit a couple of tough, long, contested threes. Things aren't going our way right now."



Redshirt freshman guard Tyler Stewart led the Bearcats with 14 points (5-of-11 FG) in 22 minutes. Stewart's midcourt steal and fastbreak layup with 6:20 left gave BU a 47-41 lead. He scored 11 second-half points to spark the Bearcats, who also received 10 points from senior forward Willie Rodriguez. Junior center Thomas Bruce added nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.



New Hampshire's standout duo of Tanner Leissner (20 pts.) and Iba Camara (20 rebs.) combined for 27 points and 24 rebounds.



Binghamton next hosts unbeaten league-leading Vermont on Wednesday.

