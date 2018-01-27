Ithaca Man Charged For Two Bank Robberies

Ithaca Police have arrested a man they say robbed two banks in the Ithaca area over the last several weeks.

Chaio Slater, 32, of Ithaca, was charged with two counts of Robbery in the 2nd Degree, both class B felonies, for the robberies of Tompkins County Trust and CFCU Community Credit Union.

Slater was arraigned in the Town of Lansing Court and is being held at the Tompkins County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond.

Involved in the investigation were Ithaca Police, Tompkins County Sheriff's, New York State Police, Cornell University Police, the Tompkins County DA, and the FBI.