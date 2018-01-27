Broome County Humane Society Holds Bowling Fundraiser

Nearly 100 people bowled in support of the Broome County Humane Society earlier today. For three hours, participants at Midway Lanes bought raffles, ate baked goods, and came together to help over 200 animals currently residing at the organization.

Kim Broderick, Fundraising Coordinator for Humane Society, said events like these are necessary to help her residents from the minute they arrive to the shelter.

“We have fundraisers like this because we don’t receive government funding. So the support for the community for events like this helps the animals that come into this shelter, whether it’s their medical needs, just getting their skin conditions taken care of, or spay and neuter, boarding them. All their needs are taken care of with the money from today’s event.”

Participants paid $25 for three rounds of bowling and lunch which included pizza, salad, and wings. The goal of the event was to raise $3,000. An additional ten events are being planned for the rest of the 2018, alongside year-round fundraisers which include selling chocolate bars and hosting can drives.

Participant and volunteer for the Human Society, Vicki Griffin, said she was glad to see a successful turn-out.

“It’s wonderful to see people helping the animals, there’s so many things they can do to help. And you know, everything no matter big or small can benefit the animals which is what we’re here to do.”

Broderick said she is glad to see people like Griffin come to multiple events.

“It’s a great feeling. We see a lot of the same faces, we do this twice a year so we see a lot of the same faces in the fall and then we see them again in the spring.”