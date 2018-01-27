Dozens Compete In 9th Annual Broome County Chess Championship

Players of all ages competed in three rounds of the Francis Cordisco Memorial Chess Championship at Cordisco’s Corner Store this weekend.

With a grand prize of $500, the competition grew players from as far as Pennsylvania.

John Cordisco, founded the tournament after his late brother. Now the director of the tournament, Cordisco said that chess is an important way to bring people together.

“It’s one of those games where it doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what color you are, it doesn’t matter who your parents are, it doesn’t matter what your education is, everything’s a level playing field. It’s one of the very few games you can actually say that.”

The rounds take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All are encouraged to attend.