Several Tractor-Trailers Catch Fire In Kirkwood Parking Lot

Several tractor-trailer trucks caught fire in Kirkwood just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple reports of tractor-trailers on fire in the parking lot of XPO Logistics at 163 Corporate Drive.

Five Mile Point Fire Department responded to the blaze and found four trucks in flames. Six trucks were damaged in total.

Sheriff’s say no one was injured and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

New York State Police were also on scene.

Broome County Fire Investigators are looking into the cause.