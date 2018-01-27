Southern Tier Harley Davidson's Goldfish Race Raises Hundreds For Toys For Tots

Dozens of people came out to the Southern Tier Harley Davidson's goldfish race on Saturday morning, raising hundreds of dollars for Toys For Tots.

Nearly 75 people attended the races, watching all 30 fish swim to the finish line.

The winner, Kevin Ferris, named his fish “Bueller” and won a Harley Davidson gift card. In second place was Brandon Burts and his fish “Doxes”.

All of the fish, tanks, and supplies were donated by Creature Comforts, a Binghamton-based pet store.