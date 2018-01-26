Devils drop another to the Comets, 3-1

Bracken Kearns got the Devils on the board in the third period but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Utica Comets took a 3-1 win on Friday night in front of over 3,800 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Utica scored the lone goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Reid Boucher took the puck down the right side and sent a backhand shot by the glove of goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood for his team-leading 22nd goal of the year. The goal was assisted by Nikolay Goldobin and Patrick Wiercioch and the Comets led in shots 11-9.

Michael Carcone put the Comets ahead 2-0 just 4:28 into the second period. Blackwood stopped the original shot but Carcone was able to send the rebound through traffic in front of the net for his 10th of the year assisted by Darren Archibald and Michael Chaput. After two periods, the Comets held a 2-0 lead and outshot the Devils 16-2 in the frame.

Binghamton split the lead in half as Bracken Kearns slid the puck under the pads of goaltender Richard Bachman on a breakaway. The goal was his ninth of the year with the lone assist to Jacob MacDonald and the Devils trailed 2-1 with 13:30 left in the game.

In the end, Archibald tapped in an empty-net goal for a 3-1 victory. Blackwood stopped 26 of 28 in the loss while Bachman denied 22 of 23 for the win.

The Binghamton Devils return home next Friday night against the rival Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils