SweetFrog Teams Up with Non-Profit to Fight Opioid Epidemic

SweetFrog in Binghamton teamed up with Truth Pharm on Friday to raise money and awareness to help fight the opioid epidemic in the Southern Tier.

The owner of sweetFrog said this is close to her heart, she battled addiction for 10 years and has now been sober for several. She said she shares her story to help those who are struggling.

In addition to raising money, Truth Pharm tabled to educate customers about the work that they and they provided Naloxone training sessions.

"We're also doing a narcan training on the spot. We are certified with the state and are able to save lives. Last week we had our first certification of a bunch of the rain makers. They received their certificates to train, and on of the girls that was there that got a kit actually saved a life yesterday," said Rain Maker with Truth Pharm, Diane Semo.

The fundraiser ran from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at 46 S Washington St., and 50% of all sales from the event went directly to Truth Pharm.