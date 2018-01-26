Binghamton Man Arrested for Stolen Car from New York City

The Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested a Binghamton man on Wednesday for driving a stolen car from New York City.

Deputies pulled over 38-year-old Tyshon Mitchell for a traffic violation in the Village of Endicott, an investigation led officials to a report that the vehicle Mitchell was driving, was stolen.

Tyshon is charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He was sent to the Broome County Jail, without bail.