SUNY Broome Announces Partnership With University Of Limerick

Suny Broome signed an international transfer agreement on Friday with the University of Limerick.



This makes UL the first university outside of the United States to link with the community college. Students can start at Suny Broome and later transfer to the University of Limerick to complete their bachelor's degrees.

"SUNY Broome, they have a lot of same principles as ourselves. They have an outward look on education, they also look at developing students not just in the classroom but also outside of it. It was a natural fit in a sense that the students do two years here and then transfer over to ourselves, and they're carrying over those principles straight through so it makes it a very easy transition," said the International Recruitment Coordinator at UL, Niamh Kavanagh.

Suny Broome has 128 transfer agreements with 32 institutions - but this is the first one with a university outside of the United States