Anew Dermatology Celebrates Grand Opening In JC

Anew Dermatology, Skin Cancer & Reconstruction celebrated officially opening its doors Friday afternoon in Johnson City.

The ribbon cutting marked a new endeavor for Dr. Robert Egbers, who previously practiced at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland.

The University of Michigan graduate specializes in skin cancer removal and reconstruction by performing a procedure called Mohs, micrographic surgery that cuts down on scarring.

“Most skin cancers develop on the head and neck. These are very cosmetically sensitive areas, and very functionally important areas. You want to save every little bit of extra tissue you can, and keep the scar as small as possible, and affect people’s lives as small as possible from having surgery.”

Egbers is the only Mohs surgeon within 70 miles of the area.

"There's a great need in this region for someone to provide this service, and it's actually part of the reason why we chose this location. It's very easy access from the highway, high visibility, easy for patients to park at, and not struggle with that aspect of getting here because it can be challenging just having skin surgery."

Egbers, along with his wife and three children, moved to Broome County to be closer to family. His wife is a native of Auburn, New York.

Anew is located at 302 Reynolds Road in Johnson City.