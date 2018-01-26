Security Mutual "Going Red" For National Heart Month

The Security Mutual Life building on Court Street in Binghamton is lighting up red for National Heart Month in February.

The lighting kicks off Friday, February 2nd, on National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association wants everyone to put on something red next Friday to raise awareness for heart disease in women, what they say is a silent killer.

The warning signs of a heart attack are often hard to recognize in women. While men feel arm pain, women feel pressure in their chest, shoulder or back pain, and nausea.

"One woman every 80 seconds can die of heart disease or heart attack, and the thing that we really want you to understand is that 80 percent of this heart disease is preventable. Healthy diet, physical activity, and not smoking are really key indicators of living a healthy life and preventing yourself from having a heart attack." - Gina Chapman, Regional Director of the Southern Tier American Heart Association

"In women, the most common risk factors are family history, so if an individual in your family, particularly first degree relative and if that relative was female, that's the first key to your own risk. After that, it's things like weight, high blood pressure and diabetes, along with smoking." - Joseph Scopelliti, MD., President and CEO of Guthrie Clinic

The American Heart Association says 67,000 fewer women have died of heart disease each year in the last decade thanks to their awareness efforts.

In a little over two months, the Southern Tier American Heart Association is continuing their awareness by putting on the 29th Annual Southern Tier Heart Walk planned for April 8th on the SUNY Broome campus.

For more information on the walk, visit southerntierheartwalk.org, and for more information on heart disease, visit heart.org.