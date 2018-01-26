Harlem Globetrotters to Perform at the Arena in Binghamton

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena for a show on Thursday, February 8. A 16-year veteran, Buckets Blakes stopped by the Fox 40 studio to preview the event and tell fans what they can expect.

"A lot of highlight dunks, some of our amazing trick shots that we've made...lots of crowd participation, you never know who we're going to pull out on the basketball court and have some fun with," said Blakes.

The group has set 17 Guinness World Records including the highest upwards basketball shot, connecting from 50-feet, 1-inch. Besides incredible ball handling skills, deep shots, and innovative dunks, the organization prides itself on giving back to the community including programs such as The ABCs of Bullying Prevention, hospital visits through SMILE PATROL, and S.P.I.N. (Some Play is Necessary) to encourage an active lifestyle.

"I wear this uniform with a lot of pride," said Blakes.

Blakes has been to 83 countries over his Globetrotters career but says despite the weather in Binghamton, he and his teammates always receive a warm welcome.

"As you get to town, you get to hear all the stories that some of the locals tell you about how they saw the Globetrotters when they were younger and I love to hear that stuff because it's kind of inspiring that we still get to carry that torch and they make another generation happy so they can tell the stories when they get older as well," said Blakes.

The Globetrotters will also stay after the game to take pictures and sign autographs. You can purchase your tickets online for the show.