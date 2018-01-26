Johnson City Fire Department Gets New Million Dollar Truck

The Johnson City Fire Department received a brand new fire truck at its northside station on Harry L. Drive, Friday morning. The new emergency vehicle costs $997,000 and replaces an old one which lasted 30 years.

"A lot of what of what plays into why we have to buy a certain vehicle is some of the other buildings that have been in the Village for years such as Wilson Hospital, Eckelberger Tower so those are some of the reasons that we have to have a tower that goes a certain height," said Greg Deemie, Johnson City Mayor.

This truck is similar to the one that it's replacing but does have a few upgrades.

"It's a little different in configuration, it'll be easier to drive on our streets around here, it's a little shorter wheelbase, so it'll be able to get around corners easier, up and down hills a little better," said Deemie.

The Village Board budgeted $1.2 million for the project so the remaining money can now go back into the general fund. Last year, Mayor Deemie voted against purchasing a new truck instead believing that the Board should explore repair options first. Ultimately that vote went in favor of getting a new truck and the Mayor says he's now embracing the new vehicle.

"That was my opinion at the time, we did look at possibly getting it repaired but they came up with a number of $800,000," said Deemie.

In total, the Village has four fire trucks, two at the northside station and two at the southside station on Floral Avenue. All of the firefighters will be trained on how to operate the new vehicle over the course of the next two weeks. Then the new truck will have a dedication ceremony in February before it's officially placed into action.