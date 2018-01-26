Windsor Man Arrested After Throwing Several Bricks During A Dispute

New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Kendall W. Jackson, age 46, of Kirkwood, for the misdemeanors of Assault 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.



Troopers were called to a altercation at the trailer park on Brown Road in the town of Windsor.

The investigation determined that Jackson had become concerned when he saw a group of people outside his relative’s trailer, and went outside to tell them to leave.

When they didn’t, he became upset and pushed one of the men. He then picked up a brick and threw it at their car, but accidentally missed, and struck his own adult son in the back.

Jackson became more upset and threw more bricks that damage the car, and hit one other man. Both men who were struck had lacerations.



Jackson was issued tickets returnable to the town of Windsor Court on January 31, 2018.