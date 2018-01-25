Binghamton and Vestal skate for the playoffs

In the Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) Vestal (15-4-1-0) came away with a victory against Binghamton (12-6-1-1), 5-3 at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

In the first period (8:39), Anthony Albright was rewarded an assist after Derek Avery scored a goal from behind his back to give the Golden Bears the first goal of the night.

With the victory, the Golden Bears are guaranteed, at least, the #2 seed for the playoffs in February, who only have one more game to play in the 2017-18 regular season. Vestal is just a half game behind the #1 ranked Elmira-Horesheads Express (15-3-1-0).

The Golden Bears face the Johnson City Wildcats, Saturday, January 27 at 3:30 p.m. Playoffs begin February 1.

After the loss, Thursday, Binghamton locked the #3 seed and will face the #6 seeded team in the first round of the playoffs, February 3.