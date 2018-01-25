Binghamton Mayor David Invited to the White House

Binghamton Mayor Rich David, was one of two mayors invited from New York State to head to the White House to meet President Donald Trump. During a panel discussion, Mayor David was chosen to ask a question-- putting Binghamton residents on the governments' radar.

There was a representative there from the army corps of engineers and I asked a question on the flood walls in the Southern Tier, I basically talked about how the City of Binghamton has been devastated by not one but two floods over a five year period a 100 year flood and a 500 year flood ... and how the federal government is shifting the cost of the inspection and certification of the flood walls to municipalities and for some of us that could be hundreds or thousands or millions of dollars... money that we don't have. — Mayor David

David said the meeting at the White House was very productive and around 90-100 mayors of both parties attended. He said the President spoke primarily on infrastructure, the economy and the impacts of the recently passed tax plan.

Vice President Mike Pence also came out to speak, but it was a surprise to the mayors because he wasn't scheduled to be there.

David said he wanted to bring this concern and the concern of the residents of the City of Binghamton and Broome County, directly to the white house... and talk to people who are directly involved in that decision making and make sure this issue is on the radar screen of the federal government.

"So on that particular day, the voices of the residents of the City of Binghamton were heard in the east room of the white house," said David.

David said the response was something not unique to Binghamton, however, he did get a follow-up email Thursday morning from the white house with additional info and resources to help.