Binghamton Zoo holds Volunteer Open House Session

The Binghamton Zoo hosted a Volunteer Open House on Thursday, for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at the zoo.

The zoo has multiple different volunteer opportunities including-- gardening, maintenance, special events, on-site docents (animal spotlights, artifact stations, guided tours), and animal ambassador docents (zoo-mobile program).

Staff from the zoo said these opportunities are great for anyone interested in wildlife-related jobs or looking for opportunities during retirement. Also, anyone who needs to volunteer that is required for a job/education, or anyone that just has a passion for animals.

For more information on how to get involved visit their website or contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Cat Dietz at (607) 724-5461 x235.