Congresswoman Tenney Stops in Binghamton to Introduce Legislation

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney stopped in Binghamton on Thursday to introduce legislation, that would toughen penalties on countries that import fentanyl.

The "DONT ACT" would also require the state department to add those countries to its annual narcotics trafficking report. Fentanyl, producing countries like China would lose foreign aid if they failed to cooperate.

"By cutting them off and giving them the ability - making them actually enforce their own laws by not allowing it to come here illegally and working with us in a joint way, we can minimize the amount of fentanyl that comes in and the amount of money that people make off of it," said Tenney.

Tenney also made another announcement, where she is donating her government shutdown check. That check will be going to the New Horizons Alcohol and Chemical Dependency Treatment Center.